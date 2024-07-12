Auf der hektischen und von viel Seitenwind geprägten 13. Etappe war Ackermann immer auf der Höhe des Geschehens. „Es war extrem hektisch, wir waren mit dem Team immer da“, sagte der frühere deutsche Meister. „So ein richtiger Sprint war es nicht, denn viele Sprinter waren nicht mehr da. Es war ein richtiges Ausscheidungsrennen.“ Ackermann ließ sogar den dreimaligen Etappensieger Biniam Girmay hinter sich, doch nach ganz vorn reichte es erneut nicht. Wie schon in Saint-Amand-Montrond und Villeneuve-sur-Lot wurde er Dritter.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

The fast man is still in a great mood because he knows where he comes from. “If I look at the last two or three years, everyone would have laughed if I said that I wanted to win a stage,” said Ackermann. “I don’t know what I could have done better. I’m happy with myself. We’ve already shown in the last few days that we’re not a second-class team.” But if he could choose whether he could come third five times or first once, “I would definitely take the win.”

Tadej Pogacar once again defended the overall lead. The Slovenian is 1:06 minutes ahead of Belgium’s time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark is 1:14 minutes behind in third place. The trio also rode carefully on the lead stage. When the field was torn by a gust just twelve kilometers after the start, the top riders were at the front – as was Ackermann. But after eight kilometers the adventure was already over, as several teams were catching up. In the end, despite several gusts, the expected sprint took place.

For the German Red Bull team, it has only been about stage wins since Friday morning. Captain and overall hope Primoz Roglic had to accept the consequences of his fall the day before and abandon the race. According to sports director Rolf Aldag, he has not suffered a concussion or fractures. “The impact on the body is so great that there is no point in setting off,” he said after the Slovenian’s two falls.

With a view to the rest of the season, giving up was the best option. In the coming days, team boss Ralph Denk, Aldag and Roglic will discuss what is still possible this year. One option would be to take part in the Tour of Spain, and the World Championships in Zurich would also suit the 34-year-old.

Kämna’s departure confirmed

The racing team will have to plan for the coming year without one of its flagships. Lennard Kämna will leave Red Bull after five years. Team boss Ralph Denk confirmed this in the OVB Media podcast. According to regulations, the Tour stage winner’s new team can only be announced from August 1st, and speculation has it that Kämna will move to Lidl-Trek. After Emanuel Buchmann, the tour specialist is the next notable departure.

“He will leave the team at the end of the year. That makes me a little sad,” said Denk. “He has finished, that is his decision. We will support him until the end.” He also hopes that Kämna can “wear our jersey and have a dignified farewell” again this season. Kämna collided with a car in the training camp on Tenerife in April and suffered, among other things, severe chest trauma with rib fractures and a bruised lung. The 27-year-old is now back on the bike and training.