Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France disputed this Sunday between Loudenvielle and Plateau de Beille, 197 kilometers, remains in the lead, increased the difference and Santiago Buitrago He is the best Colombian.

According to the criteria of

Pogacar ran on the defensive, watching how Jonas Vingegaard he was burning his cartridges in search of a time reduction in the general classification.

Rankings

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 5h 13min 55s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 08s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 2 min 51 s

4. Mikel Landa at 3 min 54 s

5. Joao Almeida at 5 min 53 s

7. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 08 s

8. Carlos Rodriguez mt

9. Richard Carapaz at 5 min 41 s

10. Felix Gall at 5 min 57 s

22. Harold Tejada at 18 min 57 s

79. Egan Bernal at 42 min 25 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 61 h 46 min 24 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 3 min 09 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 5 min 19 s

4. Joao Almeida at 10 min 54 s

5. Mikel Landa at 11 min 21 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 11 min 27 s

7. Adam Yates at 13 min 38 s

8. Giulio Ciccone at 15 min 48 s

9. Derek Gee at 16 min 12 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 16 min 32 s

31. Harold Tejada at 2 h 28 min 45 s

21. Egan Bernal at 57 min 12 s