Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), won the day and dealt another big blow to his rivals on stage 19 of the Tour de France, which took place this Friday between Embrune and Isola 2000of 144 kilometers, while Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) remains the best Colombian in the general classification.

It was a very difficult day, with three mountain passes, two of which were out of category and the last one was first class, at the very finish line, a section in which the Slovenian rider did damage and distanced himself further from Jonas Vinegegaard (Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal).

Non-rival

The day was marked by Matteo Jorgenson, Wilco Kelderman, Ríchard Carapaz, Jai Hindley, Cristian Rodríguez and Simon Yates, who fought to get away in the breakaway, had more than four minutes difference and tried to go for the partial victory.

Carapaz, who was the leader of the Tour and won a stage, is now fighting for the mountain prizes classification, which is why he has entered the group of escapees.

When the final climb began, the leading group had three minutes and 30 seconds over Pogacar’s lite, where the UAE Emirates He set a strong pace in an attempt to wear down his opponents and take out the cyclists who did not have the strength to endure.

With 13km to go, Jorgenson launched an attack at the front, while behind him no one could move. Carapaz, seeing what was happening, went down the Visma corridor.

Pogacar, 8km from the finish, stepped on the accelerator and jumped on the wheel of Vingegaard and Evenepoel, confirming that he is the best rider in the Tour and in the world today.

Simon Yates and Carapaz went in tandem in search of Jorgenson, who with 6 km to go had a difference of 38 seconds, but the Ecuadorian could not keep up with the pace of the Briton and was left behind.

Attack and attack

Pogacar, 4 km from the finish, was already just 42 seconds behind Jorgenson and Yates had him in his sights, a strong pace and an impressive pass from the leader and master of the Tour de France.

With two kilometres to go in the stage, Pogacar passed Jorgenson and went to claim another win in the race, sealing a general classification that he had dominated since the first week.

This Saturday, more mountains, with the day between Nice and Col de la Couillole, of 132 kilometers, with four steps, one second class and three first class, the last one at the finish line.