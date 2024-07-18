Victor Campenaerts won stage 18 of the Tour de France between Gap and Barcelona, of 179 kilometers, in which Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) retained first place in the overall standings and Santiago Buitrago He is still the best Colombian.

The day was ‘quiet, ideal for a breakaway, which was the case, and in which a large number of cyclists took part, who wanted to give their sponsor a victory.

Keep calm

The group took things slowly, letting go of riders who posed no threat to the leaders of the general classification, so the gap at the finish line exceeded 10 minutes.

Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley, Giro d’Italia champions, were the leading men who made their way into the leading group, which began to break up as the finish approached.

In the last 25 kilometers the breakaway appeared and they took the lead Michal Kwaitkowski, Victor Campenaerts and Metteo Vercher, who reached a difference of 45 seconds over the chasing group.

Pogacar, Jonas Vinegaard, Remco EvenepoeThe first three in the general classification were supported by their teammates, vigilant against a possible attack on uneven terrain that could have provided time for an attempted attack, which did not occur.

The Colombians rode in the wake of the best in the general classification. Buitrago maintained his privileged position in the group, taking care not to fall, which could prevent him from continuing in the main group.

What’s coming

The Tour de France caravan is getting ready for the end of the race. Friday and Saturday will feature short mountain stages, ideal for settling into the overall standings.

And on Sunday, the competition ends with a time trial with a finish in Nice, after 33 kilometers, in which Evenepoel is the big favorite.

This Friday stage 19 will take place between Embrun and Isola 2000144 kilometres long, with three mountain prizes, two out of category and one first class at the finish line.