We are glad that the first week is over. Primoz had a serious fall in the Tour of the Basque Country in the spring and then two minor falls in the Tour of the Dauphine in June – he has had a number of crashes in his career. This first week was an invitation to be nervous. With this challenging start in Italy. Then on day four there was a descent from the Galibier at over 100 kilometers per hour and on Sunday the difficult gravel stage. We are glad that we have successfully ticked off some of the danger points. This also applies to the coming days, until we expect the next big exchange of blows in the Pyrenees on stages 14 and 15. Then we will know where we stand.