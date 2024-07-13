Acht Kilometer vor dem Ziel hatte Pogacar seinen stärksten Helfer am Berg, den Briten Adam Yates, aus der Gruppe der Favoriten nach vorn geschickt. Yates riss eine Lücke und wartete auf Pogacar, der versuchen würde, zu ihm aufzuschließen. So geschah es vier Kilometer weiter. Pogacar trat an, dockte für 500 Meter bei Yates an, der Rest war Chefsache.

At the finish, the Slovenian had a lead of 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Lease a Bike) and 1:11 minutes over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick-Step). This cements the hierarchy for the time being. Pogacar is number one. He is now 1:57 minutes ahead of Vingegaard and 2:22 minutes ahead of Evenepoel in the overall ranking.

It’s not a big deal, but the impressions from this stage are clear. Evenepoel will hardly be able to intervene in the duel between Pogacar and Vingegaard. He is number three. In the high mountains, he is not yet a match for his two competitors in crucial moments. But let’s first look at the drama of this 14th stage.

Where is the Tour victory? There are a few signposts along the route. The first one on Saturday read: Stage 14, start in Pau, 151.9 kilometers over the Tourmalet to the mountain finish in the Pla d’Adet ski station. A huge Pyrenees stage over the legendary 2115 meter high Tourmalet, where everything began with mountain biking in cycling, to the finish after the next brutal climb at 1669 meters. A stage made for the favorites for the overall victory to gain time, to test opponents and themselves.

A stage that sorts out the field. And questions upon questions: Would the man in yellow, Tadej Pogacar, attack again to be more than the 1:14 and 1:06 minutes ahead of Vingegaard and Evenepoel that they have achieved so far? Or, conversely, would Vingegaard use the momentum of his first stage win on Thursday in the Massif Central for the ultimate performance test? And what would Evenepoel, a Tour novice, be up to. It is difficult to assess.

Nils Politt has been the locomotive for a long time

Questions upon questions, and a little time to catch your breath for the riders on the first 70 kilometers, where the route planners had been lenient and saved on the elevation. Then it was time for the Tourmalet. 19 kilometers up the western climb with an average gradient of 7.4 percent. A leading group of ten riders, including world champion Mathieu van der Poel. The field with all the favorites followed at a gap of four minutes. Nils Politt from Pogacar’s team set the pace up to the summit and was also the locomotive when it came down the 16-kilometer descent to Sainte-Marie de Campan, an enormous achievement by the Cologne rider. The lead of the leading group melted away.

This was followed by the climb to the Hourquette d’Ancizan summit. 5.1 percent gradient over 8.2 kilometers, barely more than a hill that day. The breakaway riders managed to get up there in 1:25 minutes. Then it was another ten kilometers downhill, technically difficult, to be approached with caution, then eight kilometers on flat terrain. Finally the gong for the last lap: up to the finish at Pla d’Adet at an altitude of 1,667 meters. 10.6 kilometers, 7.9 percent average gradient. Highest category, highest difficulty. The finale. The end of the breakaway riders. Pogacar’s masterpiece.