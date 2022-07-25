Berlin (DPA)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has confirmed that talks are underway over the possibility of ending the 2024 Tour de France outside the French capital.

Since 1975, the last stage of the Tour de France has been held on the famous Champs-Elysées, where the Danish Jonas Weingegaard won his first title in the French race on Sunday.

The 2024 Tour de France will take place from June 29 to July 21, with the race ending five days before the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

It was reported that the 111th edition of the Tour de France would start in Tuscany, with Nice being nominated as a potential front to host the race’s final round, and Hidalgo confirmed that she was in talks with race director Christian Prudhomme.

“We’ll see, we’ll discuss this issue with Christian Prudhomme, it’s an important topic,” Hidalgo told Le Parisien newspaper today when asked if the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France would be held outside the French capital.