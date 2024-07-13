Tadej Pogacar He said that his goal on stage 14 of the Tour de France andto win the day and was pleased to have built up a good lead over his rivals in the general classification.

“The team’s tactic was to win the stage in the final sprint, but we managed to increase the lead and I am very satisfied with that,” he said.

He added: “I was feeling really good and that’s why we changed the team’s plans. Almeida couldn’t push much more so I spoke to Adam (Yates) who asked me if I could go for the win and I gave him permission.”

Pogacar warned that “we had to race differently, because now we don’t have Juan (Ayuso, who retired this Friday with Covid) and we have to use other tactics. I wanted to leave the stage to Adam, but instinct told me that I could get an advantage. That gave me great motivation. When I was with Adam I saw that we could make a difference. It is a victory for the whole team and especially for Adam.”

In a video that became popular, a fan is seen approaching the leader of the competition while he was climbing and throwing some chips in his face, sparking outrage.