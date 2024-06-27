With an online stage of 206 kilometers between Florence and Rimini This Saturday, June 29, another edition of the Tour de France, the most important stage cycling race in the world.

The big favorites to compete for the title are Jonas Vingegaard (Visma), who has won the last two editions, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), who has just won the Giro d’ItaliaPrimoz Roglic (Bora) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal).

At the moment there will be four Colombian cyclists who will take part in the race and all of them have the option of appearing on a route designed for a complete rider.

Egan Bernal

Date of birth: January 13, 1997

Age: 27 years

Team: Ineos

Runner type: full

Main results:

2017: Le Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc champion / Sibiu Cycling Tour champion / Tour de l’Avenir champion, two stages.

2018: national time trial champion / Gold and Peace champion / 2 Vuelta a Romandía, one stage / Tour of California champion, two stages / 15 Tour de France.

2019: 3 national time trial / 4 Colombia 2.1 / Paris-Nice champion / 3 Tour of Catalonia / Tour of Switzerland champion / Tour de France champion / 2 Giro de la Toscana / Giro del Piemonte champion / 3 Giro de Lombardia.

2020: 3 national time trial / 2 national road / 4 Tour Colombia / Occitania Route champion, one stage / 2 Tour de l’Ain.

2021: 3 Tour of Provence / 2 Laigueglia Trophy / 3 Strade Bianche / 4 Tirreno Adriatico / 6 Tour of Spain / Giro d’Italia Champion.

2022: 28 Sabatini Cup.

2023: 92 Basque Country / 8 Tour of Romandie / 8 Tour of Hungary / 12 Dauphiné / 36 Tour de France.

2024: 6 National Cycling Time Trial / 3 National Cycling Route / 5 Tour Colombia / 3 O Gran Camino / 7 Paris Nice / 3 Tour of Catalonia / 21 Liège / 10 Tour of Romandie / 4 Tour of Switzerland

Santiago Buitrago

Date of birth: September 26, 1999

Age: 24 years

Team: Bahrain

Runner type: climber

Main results:

2019: 8th National Under-23 Road Race / 6th Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta Mont Blanc.

2020: 43rd Flèche Wallonne / 53rd Tour of Spain.

2021: 10 Tour of Hungary / 55 Criterium Dauphine / 3 Getxo Circuit / 8 Tour of Burgos.

2022: 2 Saudi Tour, one stage / 8 Tour of the Alps / 12 Giro d’Italia, stage / 8 Vuelta a Burgos, stage.

2023: 3 Saudi Tour / 3 Tour of Andalusia / 8 Tour of the Alps / 3 Liège Bastogne Liège / 13 Giro d’Italia, one stage / 10 Tour of Spain.

2024: 2 Tour of the Valencian Community / 7 Ruda del Sol / Retiro Paris Nice, a stage / 11 Basque Country / 5 Flecha Wallona / 41 Liège / 11 Dauphiné

Harold Tejada

Date of birth: April 27, 1997

Age: 27 years

Team: Astana

Main results:

2018: 31st Tour of the Future

2019: Under-23 time trial and road champion / 20 Colombia 2.1 / 27 Tour de l’Avenir.

2020: 6 Mont Ventoux / 53 Giro de Lombardia / 45 Tour de France.

2021: 36 Giro d’Italia / 65 Vuelta a Burgos.

2022: 12 Tour of Andalusia / Tour of Romandie / 56 Giro d’Italia / 65 Tour of Spain.

2023: 20 Tour of Oman / 41 UAE Tour / 21 Tour of Romandie / 10 Tour of Switzerland / 34 Tour de France / 3 Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye

2024: 12 National road / 6 Tour Colombia, one stage / 24 UAE Tour / 16 Paris Nice / 34 Tour of Romandie / 70 Tour of Catalonia / Dauphiné Retreat

Fernando Gaviria

Date of birth: August 19, 1994

Age: 29 years

Team: Movistar

Running Back Shot: Packer

2016: stage in Tirreno-Adriatico / 79 Milan-San Remo / two stages Tour of Poland / Champion Primus Classic Impanis – Van Petegem / Champion Paris-Tours / Retirement Giro d’Italia 2019, one stage)

2017: Tour of the Algarve stage / Tirreno-Adriatico stage / 5 Milan-San Remo / 4 Giro d’Italia stage and points / Tour of Britain stage / Champion Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen / 4 stages in the Tour of Guangxi.

2018: 3 stages Gold and Peace / 3 stages Tour of California / 2 stages leadership in the Tour de France.

2019: one stage UAE Tour / 2 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne / Retiro Giro d’Italia, one stage / 147 Vuelta a España.

2020: 101 Vuelta a Burgos, one stage / 7 Milano Torino / Giro de la Toscana Champion.

2021: 109 Giro d’Italia / 116 Tour of Poland, one stage.

2022: 49 Tour of Oman, two stages / 2 in Eschborn-Frankfurt (1.UWT) 128 Giro d’Italia.

2023: 56 Vuelta a San Juan, stage / 2 Milano Torino / 105 Vuelta a Romandía, stage / 117 Giro d’Italia.

2024: 108 Tour Colombia, one stage / Retiro UAE Tour / 76 Vuelta a Asturias / 137 Giro d’Italia.