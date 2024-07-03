The cyclist Mark Cavendish won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, which took place this Wednesday between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Saint Vulbas, 177 kilometers, while Tadej Pogacar remains the leader and Egan Bernal defended his tenth position.

The rider from the Isle of Man has written a historic page in the Tour, as with 35 victories he is the cyclist with the most stage wins in the race.

It was not a normal day. The end was the most important thing, as it was at stake to know if Mark Cavendish would break the record of partial victories in the race (34), which he equals with Eddy Merxck.

Likewise, there was an expectation of whether Fernando Gaviria, Finally, he ended a five-year streak without winning a major championship after his triumph in the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

Cavendish wanted his entire team to get to work, with the riders at his side, including the Colombian. Harold Tejadawho he made go down in the last 30 kilometers.

With 46km to go, Pogacar had a scare, as he avoided a fall thanks to a sensational manoeuvre on his bike.

Bernal kept an eye on his rivals’ moves and helped his Ineos teammate, Carlos Rodriguez, to save the day.

Jonas Vingegaard, Renco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic also had a ‘quiet’ stage, at least without any setbacks and thinking about Friday’s time trial, another big event of the first week.

This Thursday the sixth stage of the Tour will be held between Macon and Dijon, 163 kilometers on flat terrain, ideal for breakaways and mass arrivals.

