Jonas Vingegaardwho was defending the title of Tour de Francethrew in the towel, after losing almost two minutes with Tadej Pogacar this Friday in stage 19.

“The fight for final victory is over, but the defense of second place is not,” said the Visma rider at the finish line of Isola 2,000.

He said that at the start of the Tour he had warned that he might not finish the race in a good position after the fall he suffered in April at the Return to the Basque Country.

“Unfortunately it has been confirmed, it was a possibility when you only have a month and a half of training. I said it would be crazy if I could fight for the victory and I did it for two weeks,” he said.

“I will try to follow Remco again, as I did today. I thought I could take a risk and go for the win, but when you have the legs I have at the moment, the ideal is to settle for second place.”

“I wasn’t feeling well and we had to change our plans. Instead of attacking, I focused on staying strong and told Matteo that I could go for the win. It’s a shame that I didn’t manage to do it,” he said.

Once the day was over, he looked for his wife, met her and burst into tears, in a video that went around the world.

