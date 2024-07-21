Slovenian Tadej Pogacar became the 2024 Tour de France champion, the third of his short career, after winning the final time trial in Nice, which was his sixth stage victory in the 111th edition of the ‘Grande boucle’.

‘Pogi’ is having a stellar moment, he chained the victory in the Tour with that of Italy spin, in which he also won six stages, and already has 17 partial victories in the French round, which he has contested on five occasions.

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France Photo:EFE

In addition, the Slovenian equaled the Italian’s record. Marco Pantani, who also won the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France in the same edition. It took 26 years for the feat to be repeated, as the Italian did so in the 1998 season.

Pogacar He flew over the 33.7 kilometres between Monaco and Nice, a route he knows perfectly well as he lives in Monte Carlo. The Slovenian won the stage despite having almost won the Tour because he was more than five minutes ahead in the final time trial.

The big news of the day was Colombian Santiago Buitrago, who made a magnificent time trial. The Bahrain cyclist completed the race in 48 minutes and 17 seconds, and climbed to tenth place in the general classification.

Santiago Buitrago Photo:AFP

Rankings

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 45 min 24 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 03 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 14 s

4. Matteo Jorgenson at 2 min 08 s

5. Joao Almeida at 2 min 18 s

6. Derek Gee at 2 min 31 s

7. Mikel Landa at 2 min 41 s

8. Harold Tejada at 2 min 50 s

9. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 53 s

10. Adam Yates 2 min 56 s

67. Egan Bernal at 6 min 19 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 83h 38m 56s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 6 min 17 sec

3. Remco Evenepoel at 9 min 18 sec

4. Joao Almeida at 19 min 03 s

5. Mikel Landa at 20 min 06 s

6. Adam Yates at 24 min 07 s

7. Carlos Rodríguez at 25 min 04 s

8. Matteo Jorgenson at 26 min 34 s

9. Derek Gee at 27 min 21 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 29 min 03 s

29. Egan Bernal at 2 h 03 min 50 s

74. Harold Tejada at 4 h 00 min 13 sec

Other classifications

Points

1. Biniam Girmay 387 pts.

Mountain

1. Richard Carapaz 127 pts.

Young

Remco Evenepoel

1. 83 h 48 min 14 s

Equipment

UAE Team 251h 36 min 43 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS