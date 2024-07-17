Fernando Gaviriathe Colombian sprinter of the team Movistarmade the decision to retire from Tour de France this Wednesday, during stage 17 between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Superdévoluy.

According to the criteria of

The cyclist from Antioquia decided to leave, since the race no longer has options for the kings of the last 200 meters, and he already has in mind his participation in the Paris Olympics, which will be inaugurated on July 26 in the French capital.

The good bye

“Fernando Gaviria has concluded his participation in the Tour. With all the stages completed and his Olympics in mind, the man from Ceja helped his teammates cover the initial escape attempts before stopping at km 73,” said Movistar.

Aged 29, Gaviria was ranked 146th overall, having stood out with a second place in the third stage and a third in the sixth.

“Gaviria has two Tour de France stages under his belt, both won in 2019. After Gaviria’s withdrawal, there are three other Colombian riders remaining; Santiago Buitrago, Egan Bernal, and Harold Tejada.

The cyclist, who has won stages in the history of the Italy spin and the Tour, will take part in the omnium competition at the Parisian track cycling events.