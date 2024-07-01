Biniam Girmay won the third stage of the Tour de France, which took place between Piacenza and Turinof 230 kilometers, the longest of the present competition, in which Richard Carapaz (EF) is the new leader and the best Colombian is Egan Bernal (Ineos).

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) was overtaken by the winner in the final metres, he launched himself in search of victory and came close to it, in a very dangerous sprint.

“We did what we could. I did everything I had. I gave it my all. I had faith in victory, but I tried. In the end that is how it is. It was a very difficult packing, but the team helped me a lot. “said the Colombian.

And he added: “We don’t have a thrower on the team and even the climbers helped. This Tuesday is difficult, Pogacar already said that there was a party and let’s hope that we don’t get burned by that gunpowder.”

The day was very calm, although the pace imposed by the group was high, in an attempt to prevent the breakaway from getting away and taking gaps that would be difficult to reduce.

Throughout the route, the team leaders were well protected by their teammates, with the aim of not wasting so much ‘gasoline’, since the first major assault in the high mountains will take place on Tuesday.

Pogacar gave orders to his teammates to control the main group in the final kilometres, while the Visma riders were attentive to protect Jonas Vingegaard, who has looked in good form so far.

Bernal and Carlos Rodriguez did their own thing. They ran with their heads thinking about Tuesday, when the Tour de France will have to pass through the Galiber, one of the most legendary climbs in world cycling.

The day saw the introduction of a new rule for the protection of the last five kilometres, during which no one will lose time if an incident occurs. Previously, the last three kilometres were taken into account.

This Tuesday the fourth day will be held between Pinerolo and Valloireshort, of only 139 kilometers, with three mountain prizes, two second-class and one first-class, with the summit at Galibier, 19 kilometers from the finish, where the general classification will be changed.

Rankings

Stage

1. Biniam Girmay 5 h 26 min 48 s

2. Fernando Gaviria mt

3. Arnaud de Lie mt

14. Richard Carapaz mt

38. Tadej Pogacar mt

40. Remco Evenepoel mt

50. Santiago Buitrago mt

52. Egan Bernal mt

68. Jonas Vingegaard

General

1. Richard Carapaza 15h 21m 41s

2. Tadej Pogacar mt

3. Remco Evenepoel mt

4. Jonas Vingegaard mt

5. Romain Bardet at 6 seconds

6. Pello Bilbao at 21 s

7. Guillaume Martin mt

8. Egan Bernal mt

9. Jai Hindley mt

10. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

11. Carlos Rodriguez mt

12. Simon Yates mt

16. Enric Mas mt

17. Primoz Roglic mt

24. Santiago Buitrago at 1 min 11 s

