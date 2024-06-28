The Tour of France 2024 starts this Saturday and the first stage promises the first moments of battle with seven climbs on the route between Florence and Rimini, of 206 kilometers.

According to the criteria of

“With more than 3,600 meters, it is the first stage with the greatest positive gradient in the history of the Tour de France,” he said. Thierry Gouvenouwho traced the route.

The fight

“We have to cross the Apennines. We don’t get very high, but even at 900 metres there are some tough climbs,” said the Tour technical director.

The first day is a Liège-Bastogne-Liège style, which may suit the Dutchman’s taste. Mathieu Van der Poel and his Belgian rival Wout Van Aert.

And in that lot there are four Colombians: Egan Bernal (Ineos), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain), Harold Tejada (Astana) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), who will seek prominence.

Fight on TV

The ‘fight’ in Colombia for ratings is on fire. ESPN, with Disney, in addition to Canal Caraco, and RCN will be in charge of covering the events of each match day during the three weeks of competition.

It is striking that Espn and Disney They have been armed to the teeth in an attempt to regain their audience following the departure of their narrator, the Argentine Mario Sábato, who will be with RCN.

From the Criterium Dauphiné narrates the Venezuelan Rafael Rodríguez, who is known as ‘the rabbit’, who will be accompanied by the former cyclists Laura Lozano, Colombian, Maximiliano Richeze, Argentine, and Victor Hugo Peñawho will be the network’s special envoy to the Tour.