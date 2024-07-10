Jonas Vingegaard did not succumb to the attacks of Tadej Pogacar, He resisted and took the victory of stage 11 of the Tour de France causing the upset of the day. Egan Bernal lost time and is no longer in the fight for the general classification.

The mountain and the excitement arrived this Wednesday in the Tour de France. Stage 11 was to select the general classification with the difficult mountain climbs on a 211-kilometer route between Evaux Les Bains and Le Lioran.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

The altitude of the route promised a battle between the title contenders. The stage included a fourth-category climb, two third-category climbs (one of them before the final climb), two second-category climbs and a demanding first-category prize 15 kilometres from the finish.

Carapaz led the escape

The day began with the early escape of several riders. The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He went out to try his luck with Cristian Rodríguez, Stephen Williams, Toms Skujins, Frank Van den Broek, Paul Lapeira, Magnus Cort, Anthony Turgis, Clément Russo, Axel Zingle, Silvan Dillier and Matteo Vercher.

The breakaway managed to get to within two minutes of the peloton. But with the arrival of the mountains, the time slipped away and the main group caught up with them. The second part of the race promised excitement and movement in the general classification.

He UAE began to work forward to launch the attack. Tadej Pogacar, The yellow-clad rider launched an attack with 31 kilometres to go and no one knew how to react. Jonas Vingegaard did not fall into that trap and did not enter the terrain where he was going to lose.

Pogacar went out for the win

Pogacar He reached the top of the Col de Pertus first, but he did not look very confident and took a lot of risks on the descent, taking very dangerous turns. Behind, Vingegaard and Roglic They were going at their own pace and knew that the mountain climb could benefit them.

While the Colombians Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) lost a lot of ground and fell behind the front of the race after the peloton broke up.

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard He looked very firm and consistent in the mountains and caught up with Pogacar, who wore himself out and was unable to gain many seconds, although he was first to crown the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol.

Pogacar vs. Vingegaard duel

Jonas Vingeaard and Tadej Pogacar They faced the final ascent of Le Lioran, the Slovenian’s explosiveness did not give good results and at times he looked somewhat weakened, he was not as firm as on other occasions.

While Vingegaard He smelled blood like a predator and felt more confident. Everything was going to be decided between the top candidates for the title.

Back, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic He suffered a fall on the descent and lost the opportunity to go for a few seconds in the general classification. Up ahead, the last kilometre was spectacular and was defined by a sprint proposed by Pogacar.

Vingegaard He did not give in, stood on his pedals and won stage 11 by photo finish. The Dane made it very clear that he is in very good shape, despite the doubts caused by his accident, and made a statement at the Tour de France.

Colombian Santiago Buitrago finished 11th, while Egan Bernal crossed the finish line 4 minutes and 42 seconds behind the day’s winner.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS