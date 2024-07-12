Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) won stage 13 of the Tour de France, an intense day between Agen and Pau, 165 kilometers, in which Tadej Togacar (UAE Emirates) remains the leader and the Colombians Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) and Egan Bernal (Ineos) kept their positions.

The fraction was not as calm as expected and began with bad news, the abandonment of Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora), who did not continue following the injuries he sustained in Thursday’s crash.

“He was examined thoroughly by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning. We have taken the decision that he will not take part in the race in order to concentrate on other objectives for the future,” the group said.

“It was the second consecutive fall that the Slovenian suffered, who also ended up on the asphalt on the way to the Lioran, But then he was less than five kilometers from the finish line, so no time was taken away from him in the general classification,” EFE said.

Triple winner of the Tour of Spain and Giro d’Italia championRoglic adjusted his third consecutive retirement in the race after leaving in the 2021 and 2022 editions.

The day also saw another rider put on the back foot: Juan Ayuso, who withdrew due to testing positive for Covid-19 and left Pogacar, who is fighting for victory, with less support.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) also saved the day, which was hit by strong winds and some roadblocks in the last 50 kilometres of the finish line.

There was an escape and among those who escaped were Michal Kwiatkowski, Julien Bernard, Romain Gregoire, Magnus Cort, but they connected them.

Then he tried it Richard Carapazbut failed in the attempt and the day was set for a final packing.

There are finals on Saturday and Sunday, so the riders competed on Friday with that brutal weekend in mind.

Saturday, Pau and Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet, of 151 kilometers, with three riding prizes, two out of category, the Tourmaletand the goal.