A very fast stage took place this Thursday between Macon and Dijon. Dylan Groenewegen He was the winner of the stage after a very nervous finish that was decided in the photo finish.
According to the criteria of
The Dutch cyclist raised his arms even after completing the split. Colombian FFernando Gaviria He tried to go for the win, but came up empty-handed.
Gaviria He finished in fourth place in the stage with that feeling of defeat for not being able to conquer a stage that was marked as a great possibility of victory for his team Movistar.
For its part, Egan Bernal He had a fairly quiet day alongside leader Tadej Pogacar and current champion Jonas Vingegaard, and remains very strong in the general classification.
Rankings
Stage
1. Dylan Groenewegen 3 h 31 min 55 s
2. Jasper Philipsen mt
3. Biniam Girmay mt
4. Fernando Gaviria mt
5. Phil Banhaus mt
6. Aranaud de Lie mt
7. Aert Mountain Range
8. Arnaud Demare mt
9. Alexander Kristoff mt
10. Pascal Ackermann mt
20. Mark Cavendish mt
35. Tadej Pogacar mt
40. Egan Bernal mt
44. Jonas Vingegaard mt
47. Santiago Buitrago mountain
General
1. Tadej Pogacar 26h 47min 19s
2. Remco Evenepoel at 45 s
3. Jonas Vingegaard at 50s
4. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 10 s
5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 14 s
6. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 16 s
7. Mikel Landa at 1 min 32 s
8. Joao Almeida mt
9. Giulio Ciccone at 3 min 20 s
10. Egan Bernal at 3 min 21 s
15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 10 s
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
#Tour #France #Egan #Bernal #remains #track #complete #general #classification #stage
Leave a Reply