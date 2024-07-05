The 25.3-kilometer time trial in the Tour de France It looked very complicated for Egan Bernal, It is a terrain that he has not yet mastered and with his beetle-like characteristics it is difficult for him to compete with powerful riders such as Pogacar, Vingegaard, Roglic and Evenepoel.

Remco Evenepoel He pulverised the clock and was left with a short but explosive fraction. The Belgian won the fight against his rivals and remains in second place in the general classification, even reducing time with bonuses.

Tadej Pogacar, Despite not winning, he can be happy, he gained time on his main rivals for the yellow jersey of the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard can say that he saved the day, in his plans he had budgeted that he would lose more time, but he held on.

The best Colombian of the day was Santiago Buitrago, who stopped the clock at 30 minutes and 47 seconds and finished in 27th place.

Rankings

Stage

1. Remco Evenepoel 28 min 52 s

2. Tadej Pogacar at 12 s

3. Primoz Roglic at 34 s

4. Jonas Vingegaard at 37 s

5. Victor Campenaerts at 52

6. Kevin Vauquelin at 52 s

7. Matteo Jorgenson at 54 s

8. Joao Almeida at 57 s

9. Ben Healy at 59 s

10. Stefan Kung at 1 min 00 s

27. Santiago Buitrago at 1 min 55 s

36. Egan Bernal at 2 min 16 s

40. Harold Tejada at 2 min 23 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 27h 16min 23s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 33 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 15 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Joao Almeida at 2 min 17 s

5. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 16 s

7. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 31 s

8. Mikel Landa at 3 min 35 s

9. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 min 03 s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 4 min 36 s

12. Egan Bernal at 5 min 25 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 53 s

67. Harold Tejada at 45 min 18 s

166. Fernando Gaviria at 1 h 33 min 59 s

HAROLD YEPES

