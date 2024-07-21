Tadej Pogacar He once again proved unstoppable in the Tour de France and had the pleasure of conquering stage 21. The Slovenian, who shouted champion at the finish line, pulverized all times in a demanding time trial in Nice and raised his arms for the sixth time in this edition of the race. The Colombians Egan Bernal, Harold Tejada and Santiago Buitrago They put in an outstanding performance and closed the ‘Grande boucle’ in the best possible way.

The 111th edition of the Tour de France The race ended on Sunday with a time trial, unlike in recent years when there was a triumphal ride to Paris, where the champion and his team celebrated the victory with champagne.

Stage 21 was quite complicated, with a 33.7-kilometer time trial between Monaco and Nice. The route had a second-category mountain prize and some steep slopes.

The Colombian Harold Tejada He took advantage of those climbs to shine in the final stage of the Tour de France and set a great time to complete a very difficult race.

Tejada was not within the specialists’ forecast, but he surprised by taking down the Frenchman Lenny Martinez of first place and stop the clock at 48 minutes and 14 seconds.

The Colombian of Astana was positioned in first place in the stage, pending the arrival of the big favorites to win the stage. For his part, Egan Bernal He concluded his participation with an outstanding time trial, finishing the race in 48 minutes and 17 seconds.

Santiago Buitrago He also had a great stage and completed the task. The Bahrain rider completed the stage in 48 minutes and 17 seconds, and made a jump in the general classification.

The most striking fight began around noon in Colombia, with the departure of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, The Danish Jonas Vingegaard and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacarwho were the candidates to contest the victory.

Evenepoel tried to use his weapons to go for victory, Vingegaard could not take off from his best performance, while Pogacar crushed all times and headed towards another victory.