Biniam Girmay He pulled out all the stops and took victory in stage 8 of the Tour de France in a thrilling final sprint. Tadej Pogacar defended the lead for another day. Egan Bernal He solved the individual time trial well, which changed the times of the general classification of the Tour de France.

According to the criteria of

The fraction of 183.4, between Semur-En-Auxois and Colombey-Les-Deux-Églises, It had complex altimetry at the beginning and was more flexible at the end.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

The first 150 kilometres of the race featured two third-category mountain prizes and three fourth-category ones. The end was a bit flatter with some uneven terrain to consider.

Abrahamsen, the most combative

The man of the day was Jonas Abrahamsenwho took the lead after the climb to the Cote de Villy-en-Auxois. The Norwegian broke away and tried his luck in a slightly nervous stage.

Abrahamsen He managed to get to within 6 minutes of the group, which was struggling against the crosswind and the rain that was coming in a cold stage. But the group picked up the pace and began to close the gap to catch up with the Norwegian.

The task was completed before entering the final 10 kilometers, Abrahamsen was caught and the pack formed a single block to the finish line. The fear was due to the wet and smooth terrain in the last meters.

Burma won

Everything would be decided in the final sprint, where the riders had to face a short climb with a gradient of more than 3 percent that could complicate the options of some sprinters.

The group moved in the final kilometer and the sprinters began the exciting final sprint. The Colombian Fernando Gaviria did not appear in the fight, Jasper Philipsen gritted his teeth and Biniam Girmay he moved very well for the victory.

Biniam Girmay Photo:EFE Share

The Intermarché rider was the fastest in the final metres and took the victory of stage 8 of the Tour de France. Girmay is the first African to win a stage of the race and the only one to have raised his arms twice in this edition of the ‘Grande boucle’.

For his part, Egan Bernal was able to handle the very cold stage well and arrived with the main group accompanied by leader Tadej Pogacar and the favourites.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS