Anthony Turgis won a spectacular stage of the Tour de France 2024, the ninth on the 199-kilometre route with start and finish in Troyes, in which Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) remains the leader and Egan Bernal (Ineos) remains the best Colombian.

It was a tough stage, with 14 stretches of unpaved road that shattered the hopes of several riders and in which the title favourites had a new chapter in their close fight.

Tough fight

The uncovered road, with stones and dust, which invited falls, was overcome in a difficult day with which the first week of the Tour ended.

There were many emotions and the favourites took the show on their shoulders. Pogacar, the leader himself, was the first to launch a serious attack and did so with 88 kilometres to go.

The yellow jersey of the Tour went in pursuit of the breakaway riders, who had a difference of more than two minutes, but he lifted his foot off the pedal after realising that it would be ‘dying in the attempt’.

But with 77 kilometers to go before the finish line, it was Remco Evenepoel (Soudal) was the one who left, he jumped out of the group and Pogacar came out on his wheel.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma) did not stay still and despite the fact that he was riding a bicycle belonging to one of his teammates, he had a mechanical breakdown and due to the strong pace he could not change the machine, it stuck to them.

Fight between favorites

The three riders gave up trying to open up a bigger gap and lifted their foot, stopped accelerating and Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora) was one of those who struggled to keep up with the wheel, but was able to minimise losses.

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (L) cycles with the pack of riders over the Thieffrain to Magnant "Chemin Blanc" (white road) gravel sector 8, during the 9th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 199km stage departing and finishing in Troyes, on July 7, 2024.

Aleksandr Vlasov He was completing the last 40 kilometres of the stage when he went off the paved road and ended up in a ravine. The rider stopped, got back on his bike, but had to visit the official Tour doctor’s car several times.

Go ahead, people like you Alexsey Lutsenko, Thomas Pidcock, Jasper Stuyven, Ben Healy, Derek Gee, Javier Romo and others tried to win the day and had a difference of one minute and 34 seconds.

New attempt

Pogacar, 21km from the finish, tried again to go to the front, but Vingegaard and Evenepoel responded. Bernal tried to take Carlos Rodriguez, the team leader Ineos, so that I wouldn’t waste too much time.

The chase by the Visma team riders was impressive, leading their leader, Vingegaard, to capture Pogacar, who was planning to increase the gap.

The leader attacked again six kilometres from the finish, but Vingegaard responded in the best way possible, making it clear that he is in good form, despite not having prepared for the Tour after the fall in April in the Basque Country.

The Tour de France will have its first rest day on Monday and will resume with the flat section between Orleans and Saint-Amand-Montrond, of 187 kilometers.