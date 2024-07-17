The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz was the star that shone the brightest in the mid-mountain of stage 17 of the Tour de France and took a long-awaited victory in the 111th edition of the French race.

Carapaz attacked Simon Yates at just the right moment and shook off his first stage win in this Tour de France.

Tadej Pogacar, which gave space for attacks from cyclists with no chance in the general classification, he put two more seconds on Jonas Vingegaard in a very fast finish.

For their part, the Colombians Egan Bernal and Santiago Buitrago They remained in the chasing group for much of the time and lost some time in the general classification.

Buitrago He remains the best Colombian in the Tour de France classification and is not giving up on the fight to stay in the top 10.

Classification

Stage

1. Richard Carapaz 4 h 06 min 13 sec

2. Simon Yates at 37 s

3. Enric Mas at 57 s

4. Laurens de Puls at 1 min 44 s

5. Oscar Onley mt

6. Guillaume Martin at 2 min 36 s

7. Magnus Cort at 2 min 38 s

8. Wout Poels at 2 min 39 s

9. Jordan Jegat mt

10. Alex Aranburu mt

26. Remco Evenepoel at 7 min 13 sec

27. Tadej Pogacar at 7 min 23 s

28. Jonas Vingegaard at 7 min 25 sec

39. Santiago Buitrago at 9 min 26 s

49. Harold Tejada mt

52. Egan Bernal at 10 min 22 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 70h 21m 28s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 3 min 11 sec

3. Remco Evenepoel at 5 min 09 s

4. Joao Almeida at 12 min 57 s

5. Mikel Landa at 13 min 24 s

6. Carlos Rodríguez at 13 min 30 s

7. Adam Yates at 15 min 41 s

8. Giulio Ciccone at 17 min 51 s

9. Derek Gee at 18 min 15 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 18 min 35 s

23. Egan Bernal at 1 h 02 min 11 sec

52. Harold Tejada 2 h 33 min 44 sec

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS