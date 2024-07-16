Egan Bernal (Ineos) is sick in the Tour de France. The cyclist himself warned about this at the end of stage 15 last Sunday, with a mountaintop finish and in which he lost 42 minutes and 25 seconds to the winner and leader, Tadej Pogacar.

On Monday, during the second day of rest in the competition, the flamenco portal The News Blade reported that Bernal could abandon the race in the third week.

Nothing new

Neither Bernal nor the Ineos group referred to the issue, but it is known that in the second week of competition the group had the withdrawal of Tom Pidcock, who left the test due to Covid-19.

Egan Bernal is in 21st place, 57 min 12 s behind the leader, the Slovenian riderTadej Pogacar, but left for Tuesday at the start of the last week of the race.

Bernal clarified that although he has been sick, he does not have Covid, as the tests have come out negative.

“I had a flu-like condition, but I took tests and the results were negative. I had a headache and a sore throat, but I didn’t have Covid,” he said.

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE and AFP Share

This Tuesday’s stage takes place between Gruissan and Nîmes, 188 kilometres long, ideal for long getaways and possible mass arrivals.

The last loss due to infection was that of the Belgian Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny)who joined the list.

Spanish has also left Juan Ayuso, the belgian Louis Vervaeke (Soudal) and the British Tom Pidcock (Ineos).

“This morning Van Gils woke up with very mild symptoms and tested positive for the coronavirus,” his team said. Lotto Dstny in their networks.