After a day of rest, the excitement returned to the Tour de France with a flat stage 16 that was defined in an exciting sprint. The Belgian Jasper Philipsen He took the victory in a very nervous finish due to a fall.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar He didn’t have much work this Tuesday and defended that yellow jersey as leader of the Tour de FranceThe UAE Team rider decided not to enter the fight for the stage and gave space to the sprinters.

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France Photo:EFE Share

The best Colombian of the fraction was Fernando Gaviria. The Movistar rider tried to get into the fight for victory, but fell far behind and finished in 14th place.

For its part, Santiago Buitrago He remains the best Colombian in the general classification and remains in the fight for top positions, being tenth more than 16 minutes behind Pogacar.

Santiago Buitrago and Tadej Pogacar Photo:AFP Share

Rankings

Stage

1. Jasper Philipen 4 h 11 min 27 s

2. Phil Bauhaus mt

3. Alexander Kristoff mt

4. Sam Bennett mt

5. Wout van Aert mt

6. Pascal Ackermann mt

7. Bryan Coquard mt

8. Soren Waerenskjold mt

9. Ryan Gibbons mt

10. Danny van Poppel mt

14. Fernando Gaviria mt

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 66 h 07 min 51 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 3 min 09 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 5 min 19 s

4. Joao Almeida at 10 min 54 s

5. Mikel Landa at 11 min 21 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 11 min 27 s

7. Adam Yates at 13 min 38 s

8. Giulio Ciccone at 15 min 48 s

9. Derek Gee at 16 min 12 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 16 min 32 s

31. Harold Tejada at 2 h 28 min 45 s

21. Egan Bernal at 57 min 12 s

