Anthony Turgis He won the ninth stage of the Tour de France 2024 with departure and arrival in Troyesof 199 kilometers, in which Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) remains the leader and Egan Bernal (Ineos) remains the best Colombian.

The unpaved road, the dust, the stones and the furious attacks between the big favourites were the predominant notes of the day.

Rankings

Stage

1. Anthony Turgis 4 h 19 min 43 s

2. Thomas Pidcock mt

32. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 46 s

34. Santiago Buitrago mountain

37. Primoz Roglic mt

44. Tadej Pogacar mt

45. Remco Evenepoel mt

49. Jonas Vingegaard mt

51. Egan Bernal mt

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 35 h 42 min 42 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 33 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 15 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 16 s

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 17 s

7. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 31 s

8. Mikel Landa at 3 min 35 s

9. Derek Gee at 4 min 02 s

10. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 min 03 s

11. Aleksandr Vlasov at 4 min 36 s

12. Adam Yates at 4 min 56 s

13. Egan Bernal at 5 min 25 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 58 s