Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) won the fourth round of this edition of the Tour de France 2024, who competed this Tuesday between Pinerolo and Valloire, 139 kilometers, is the leader and Egan Bernal (Ineos) He is the best Colombian.

The riders had a tough test, the legendary Galiber, a mountain prize outside the category and 23 km uphill, located 19 kilometers from the finish line.

Rankings

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 3 h 46 min 38 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 35 s

3. Juan Ayuso mt

4. Primoz Roglic mt

5. Jonas Vingegaard at 37 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez mt

7. Mikel Landa at 53 s

8. Joao Almeida mt

9. Giulio Ciccone at 2 min 41 s

10. Santiago Buitrago mountain

13. Egan Bernal at 2 min 42 s

25. Enric Mas at 4 min 01 s

32. Richard Carapaz at 5 min 10 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 19 h 06 min 38 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 45 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 50s

4. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 10 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 14 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 16 s

7. Mikel Landa at 1 min 32 s

8. Joao Almeida mt

9. Giulio Ciccone at 3 min 20 s

10. Egan Bernal at 3 min 21 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 10 s