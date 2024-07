Tadej Pogacar In a show of class, attacking from afar, he won stage 14 of the Tour de Francebetween Pau and Saint-Lary Soulan-Pla D’Adet151 km long, and consolidated his first place in the overall classification.

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard, His number one enemy, entered in the second box, but 39 seconds behind, while the best Colombian was Santiago Buitrago, in the sixth box.

Rankings

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 4h 01min 51s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 39 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 10 s

4. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 19 s

5. Giulio Ciccone at 1 min 23 s

6. Santiago Buitrago mountain

20. Egan Bernal at 4 min 01 s

55. Harold Tejada at 20 min 10 s

148. Fernando Gaviria at 39 min 20 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 56 h 42 s 39 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 57 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 2 min 22 s

4. Joao Almeida at 6 min 01 s

5. Carlos Rodriguez at 6 min 09 s

7. Mikel Landa at 7 min 17 s

8. Giulio Ciccone at 9 min 09 s

9. Derek Gee at 9 min 33 s

10. Matteo Jorgenson at 10 min 35 s

11. Felix Gall at 10 min 54 s

12. Santiago Buitrago at 11 min 14 s

13. Egan Bernal at 14 min 37 s

75. Harold Tejada at 2 h 09 min 38 s

147. Fernando Gaviria at 3 h 17 min 21 s