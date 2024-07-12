The debut in the Tour de France of the Belgian cyclist of the team Soudal Remco Evenepoel It has been successful, well, so far, as it occupies the second position in the general classification, just one minute and 06 seconds behind the first, Tadej Pogacar.

According to the criteria of

There were many doubts about his performance, but the rider has managed to be close to the best and get between the rivalry of Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, defending the title of the race.

Future

“I’m not worried, but I know that tomorrow in the Pyrenees it will be a long day, with a rather tough finish. So I will try to recover well to be as fresh as possible. I think we will be a bit tired going into the mountains,” said Evenepoel.

And he added: “The race is in the hands of the teams. Visma and UAE“For my part, if I have legs, we will see if I can make up time. But the plan is to keep going. Otherwise, we have to stay focused and patient,” he said.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of several teams. He has a contract with Soudal until 2026, but there is already talk of an “imminent” departure from that squad.

The information was provided by the newspaper HNL, who affirms that the world time trial champion has everything arranged to join the team in which he would meet the Colombians. Daniel Martinez and Sergio Higuita.

“A signing for the German team would be complex given that he still has a contract with Soudal Quick-Step until the end of 2026. And if that were not enough, the Belgian media points out that the Germans are not the only ones who would have been interested in the cyclist. UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers would also have made “moves” to put the 2022 La Vuelta champion in their squad,” said the Spanish newspaper Marca.