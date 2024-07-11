There was a mass crash just ten kilometers from the finish. Captain Primož Roglič from the top German team Red Bull was also involved. The Slovenian, who was currently fourth in the overall rankings, was able to continue but lost valuable time.

Tadej Pogacar remains in the yellow jersey and is still 1:06 minutes ahead of Belgian time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel in the overall ranking. Third is defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, 1:14 minutes behind.

The day was marked by several early retirements by professional cyclists, including Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who won a Tour stage in 2022. Before the start of the stage, the Astana team had taken out the Dane Michael Morkov. The key lead rider for sprint idol Mark Cavendish is the first known corona case of this year’s tour.

Before the demanding weekend in the Pyrenees, the pros can expect a largely flat 165.3 kilometers between Agen and Pau on Friday. This will probably be the sprinters’ penultimate chance in this year’s national tour.

#Tour #France #Biniam #Girmay #wins #12th #stage #ahead #Wout #van #Aert