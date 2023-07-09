Tour de France 2023: Woods is the new Vercingetorix, Tadej gnaws eight seconds off Jonas

Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Premiertech) won the ninth stage of the 110th Tour de France along the 183 kilometers that took the riders from Saint Leonard de Noblat to the summit of Puy de Dôme, the dormant volcano symbol of the Massif Central, from which the Tour had been missing for 35 years. At the end of a stage which included a difference in altitude of 3,500 metres, the 36-year-old ex middle distance runner from Toronto, torn from cycling to athletics, preceded the Frenchman Pierre Latour (TotalEnegies) by 28″ with the Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), third at 36″ and the American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Movistar), great protagonist of the day, fourth at 37″. The general classification underwent some small adjustments with the Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) who managed to defend the yellow jersey despite being detached from his rival Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The Slovenian, gaining eight seconds, reduced the gap between the two diarchs to just 17. The winner of the 2022 Giro d’Italia, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), whose delay has risen to 2’40” remains in third position.

As predicted yesterday, in the lands that were the scene of the ferocious clashes recounted by Julius Caesar in De Bello Gallico, there was a separate race with a handful of 14 attackers, who left immediately after the start, who competed between themselves and the others, starting with the favorites for the final success, who have decided to limit the competition to the final 13 kilometres, those of the final ascent to the finish line. The fact is that this selective if not downright defeatist attitude of the bigwigs has led The Fugitives to accumulate a margin of a quarter of an hour. This was precisely the moment in which, 50 kilometers from the finish line, among the leading men, Jorgenson set off alone. The action of the Californian, who had also been stung by a bee in the middle stages of the stage, shattered the advance contingent. Mohoric organized the pursuit for the American, supported by the Frenchman Mathieu Burgadeau (TotalEnegies) and the polka dot jersey Neilson Powless (EF Education Easy Post), Jorgenson’s compatriot.

The latter began the final stretch of four kilometres, the one with an average gradient of 12%, with a one minute advantage over the first pursuers and over two over Latour and Woods, objectively the best climber among the fugitives. The Canadian distributed his forces in the best possible way, unleashing all his power in the last 4,000 metres. The unfortunate Matteo, left without energy, was thus jumped to minus 400 not only by Woods but also by Latour and Mohoric. Among the big names there was a replay of the last Pyrenean stage. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) was selecting for his captaincy. For a change, all but one gave way: the same one who started at 1,500 meters, putting the yellow jersey in difficulty but limiting the damage. I assume you know who I’m talking about.

Tomorrow, not unlike the manna that fell from heaven, is the first day of rest. On Tuesday, after the restart, the tenth stage is scheduled, all in Auvergne. There will be 168 kilometers of continuous ups and downs from Vulcania to Issoire. Nothing could happen but, if the belay had remained in the legs for someone, unexpected evolutions could be recorded.