Dutchman Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 15 of the 110th Tour de France from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, a 179 kilometer alpine ride. The winner of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2016 preceded the Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) on the uphill finish line, with a gap of 2’08”, with the French Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Energies) who conquered the third coin at 3 ’00”. The general classification has not changed in relation to the first two positions with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) who maintained a 10” advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) maintained third place at 5’21” from the yellow jersey, followed by the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), fourth at 5’40”, while he dropped to fifth position, at 6′ 38”, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe).

Unlike yesterday, the diarchs decided not to take an interest in today’s stage, making room for a maxi breakaway of 37 riders. Among these was also the Abruzzese Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) who, taking advantage of the negative day of the American Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost), joined him in the classification of climbers, snatching his polka dot jersey for the most of first-category GPMs won. The race was decided on the Col de Aravis 50 kilometers from the finish. The Spaniard Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) started and was then joined by Poels and Van Aert. The trio quickly gained ground on what remained of the original tread group. With less than 12 from the finish, on the short but fierce Cote de Amerands, the Dutchman flew undisturbed towards victory.

On the same slope the great maneuvers between the men of classification began. The UAE with the Polish Rafal Majka and the Austrian Felix Großschartner gave an acceleration that skimmed the platoon of leaders. It was then Adam Yates’ turn to give the final acceleration, Vingegaard, despite having soon lost his trusty Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma), didn’t give an inch to Pogacar, indeed giving the impression that he could be the one to sprint. In the end, despite two not entirely convincing attempts by the Slovenian, the stalemate persisted as an authentic armed truce.

Tomorrow is the second day of rest which will precede the sixteenth stage, the only time trial of this edition of the Grande Boucle. There will be 22 kilometers against the clock from Passy to Combloux. The last five uphills will include the Cote de Domancy, made famous by Bernard Hinault for his splendid solo world championship ride in the 1980 world championship which ended in Sallanches. Surely there won’t be any significant gaps even if it should be considered that this is a Tour whose fate will probably be decided by a handful of seconds.

