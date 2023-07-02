The French Victor Lafay (Team Cofidis) won the second stage of the 110th Tour de France along the 209 kilometers on Basque land from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian. The Lyonnais prevailed thanks to a peremptory sprint in the last kilometer which surprised the group of pacesetters. In second place, with the same time as the winner, the Flemish Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) preceded the Slovenian champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Thanks to the bonuses up for grabs, there were small changes in the rankings on the last climb and at the finish line. The British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the yellow jersey with a six second advantage over his twin brother Simon (Team Jayco AlUla) and the Komenda champion, as well as his captain.

Before the start came the news of the withdrawal of the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (EF Education EasyPost). The Olympic champion, who arrived at the end of the first fraction a quarter of an hour late, suffered a micro-fracture in his kneecap. He will try to recover for the Vuelta Espana starting on August 26th. After 15 kilometers of race, a breakaway formed by a decidedly interesting trio started: the French time trialist Rèmi Cavagna (Soudal Quick Step), the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), already winner of three stages in the Tour, and the polka dot jersey, Neilson Powless (EF Education Easypost). Within 30 kilometers the attackers gained four and a half minutes on the group. Among them the most active was decidedly the American who, interested in accumulating points to strengthen his leadership in the classification of climbers, marking a high pass, led to the failure of Cavagna on the Alto de Alkiza, third of the five asperties of the day to the least 70 from arrival. Powless and Boasson Hagen continued their effort, albeit with a lead reduced to just two minutes. It was then the Norwegian’s turn to break away on the Alto de Gurutze, penultimate GPM on the route 40 kilometers from the finish.

Powless’s dream of scoring points for the climber’s classification was extinguished midway through the final ascent, Jaizkibel. On the iconic steep slope of the San Sebastian Classic, the native American was engulfed by the group to which UAE Team Emirates had imposed a frantic pace. Pogacar was first at the top, thus forfeiting the eight seconds of bonus, followed by his rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and by Simon Yates. The Slovenian continued his downhill attack, dragging the Dane behind him who, on the other hand, decided not to collaborate, thus favoring the reunion from behind. Thus a group of 24 riders was formed who, after having repulsed an attempt by theenfant du pays Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) was preparing to compete for success in the sprint on the windy seafront. Lapay, however, had other ideas in this regard and put them into practice by mocking everyone with a decisive shot under the red triangle.

Tomorrow the race will return to France with the third stage of 187 kilometers from Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne. It would seem a fraction dedicated to sprinters despite the four small GPMs scattered in the first half of the route. There will probably be a sprint finish even if the sprinter teams will have to work hard to prevent a large breakaway from taking off at the start.

