Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceunick) won the third stage of the 110th Tour de France which took riders from Amorebieta-Etxano in Spain to Bayonne in French territory along 194 kilometres. The Flemish, wonderfully piloted by his teammate Mathieu van der Poel, preceded, at the end of a sprint in compact ranks, the German Philip Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and the Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny). The general classification remains unchanged with the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow jersey with an advantage of six seconds over his twin brother Simon (Team Jayco AlUla) and his captain Tadej Pogacar.

Not even the time to lower the checkered flag before the French Laurent Pichon (Arkéa Samsic) and the American Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) went on the attack. For the latter, the mission was well defined: to fill up on points in the four GPMs placed in the first half of the course. The advantage of the two fugitives quickly reached three minutes, a margin on which it settled. The two proceeded in love and in agreement with the native American who passed first on all the GPMs leaving the Frenchman the flying finish line of Deba where he conquered the third place, and the 15 points up for grabs for this placement, yesterday’s winner Victor Lafay (Team Cofidis). In this way, the Lyonnais strengthened his green jersey. Up front, having overcome the last bump and forfeiting the points for the polka dot jersey, Powless greeted Pichon by getting up. The transalpine, 80 kilometers from the finish line, continued alone with a two-minute lead.

Following a predictable script, the group slowly approached the fugitive who was re-grabbed at minus 37 from the arrival. At this point another race began at a frenetic pace of 55km/h. The sprinters’ teams began to take up positions, clashing with those of the ranking men, eager to carry their respective captains beyond the minus 3,000 meters sign, the starting point of the neutralization. It was the Soudal QuickStep that took command of the operations to prepare the sprint of the European champion Fabio Jakobsen. Unfortunately, the splendid work of Yves Lampaert, last year’s first yellow jersey, was nullified by Kasper Asgreen who, 1,200 meters from the final banner, stretched too much compared to the peloton. Van der Poel took full advantage of this situation of chaos and forcefully took the lead by launching Philipsen at 300 metres. Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) tried to pass his compatriot from the inside but was forced to give up due to the objective lack of space. There was, therefore, no problem for Philipsen to take his third career Tour de France success.

Tomorrow the fourth totally flat stage will take place on the 182 kilometers that will connect Dax to Nogaro. Not only is the final general sprint obvious but it is also highly unlikely that someone will try their luck by going on the breakaway. On the other hand, with the Pyrenees looming, conserving energy will be essential.