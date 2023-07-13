Tour de France 2023: this is how Colombians go in the general classification after stage 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Egan and ‘Rigo’.
Egan Bernal, despite everything, continues to be the best Colombian in the gala round.
Ion Izagirrefrom the Cofidis team, won this Thursday in stage twelve of the Tour de France 2023. The Spaniard achieved his second victory in the gala round after a solo arrival, after three third-category ports and two second-class climbs in a day of medium mountains, an appetizer of the high mountains, which will arrive in this Friday’s stage.Egan Bernal, for now, is still the best Colombian. He came in 21st for the day.
Classification of stage 12 of the Tour de France
Izaguirre returned to victory in the Tour de France, after that stage that he won on day number 20 of the 2016 edition.
The Basque attacked 30 kilometers from the finish line and crowned the triumph of the day.
Egan Bernal was the best of the ‘beetles’ when he arrived with the Ineos team lotwho entered four minutes and 14 seconds behind Izagirre.
1. Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) 3 h 51 min 42 s
2. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) at 58 seconds
3. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) mt
4. Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) at 1 min 6 sec
5. Tobias Halland Johannessen (One-X) at 1 min 11 sec
21. Egan Bernal (Ineos) at 4 min 14 s
41. Daniel Martinez (Ineos) mt
General ranking
1. Jonas Vingegaard 50h 30min 23s
2. Tadej Pogacar at 17 seconds
3. Jai Hindley at 2 min 40 sec
4. Carlos Rodríguez at 4 min 22 s
5. Pello Bilbao at 4 min 34 s
28. Egan Bernal at 36 min 58 sec
40. Daniel Martínez at 1h 11 min 49s
