The Polish Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) won the thirteenth stage of the 110th Tour de France by detachment consisting of just 138 kilometers from Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to the Grand Colombier on the Jura. The 2014 Ponferrada world champion preceded the Flemish Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) by 47”, at the end of the long ascent of over 17 kilometers on the Jura massif, with the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finishing third at 50” ahead of the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), fourth at 54”. The margin in the ranking between the diarchs of the Grande Boucle has narrowed further. Now there are only nine seconds separating the king fisherman from Komenda’s champion while the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) consolidated his third place, 2’51 behind the leader but almost two minutes ahead of the fourth, the Spanish Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), 4’48 away.

Such a short stage could only take place under the banner of explosiveness with the first two hours covered at an average speed of 46 km/h. At the start of the final climb there were 17: Kwiatkowski, the French Quentin Pacher (Groupama FDJ), the Italians Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost) and Luca Mozzato (Arkéa Samsic), the British Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and James Shaw (EF Education EasyPost), the Danes Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick Step) and Anthon Charmig (Uno X Pro Cycling Team), the Belgians Jasper Stuyven (Lidl Trek) and Van Gils, the Colombian Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), the Slovenian Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), the Dutch Mike Teunissen and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny), the German Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché Circus Wanty), the Portuguese Nelson Oliveira (Team Movistar) and the Canadian Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech). As soon as the road began to rear up the platoon dissolved, shattered by the vehement pace set by Bettiol. At the first slowdown of the winner of the Tour of Flanders 2019, Pacher started, who saw the opportunity of his life: to win on the day of the French national holiday. The reconnaissance of the transalpine lasted five kilometres. At this point, Tejada, Shaw and Van Gils swooped down on him, catching up and overtaking him in one fell swoop at minus 12 from the finish. However, the trio’s reconnaissance was short-lived. In the space of a few meters, the three suffered the same fate they inflicted on Pacher. Kwiatkowski was the author of this last and decisive reversal. With almost four minutes ahead of the group of the best, the conqueror of the Milano-Sanremo 2017 flew to victory.

Behind the UAE marked a rhythm that was not impossible which led to a very slow hemorrhage of riders from the group of the best. It was only when Adam Yates took the lead, with 2,500 meters to go, that the race really moved. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) stamped English, closely followed by diarchs. Pogacar started under the red triangle in the last kilometre. Vingegaard initially followed him, then lost about ten metres. The champion from Komenda managed to grab the four second bonus due to the third classified, doubling the gain with a similar effective gap: a four plus four that recalled a famous choir that raged in Italy in the sixties. The fact is that Vingegaard built all his advantage on a single attack, the one in the fifth stage in which he inflicted 1’04” on his rival. The Slovenian, despite beating the Dane on four occasions, is still behind him in the standings. Today, to gain the pittance of eight seconds, he squeezed the team a lot.

Tomorrow’s stage, the fourteenth, should help us to better understand the situation. You will cycle for 152 kilometres, with an altitude difference of 4,200 metres, from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil. Along the way, the runners will find five GPMs. The short Col de Saxel, third category, will serve as an appetizer. There will then be a triptych of first categories, scattered over 70 kilometres: Col de Cou, Col de Feu and Col de la Ramaz. At the top of this asperity there will be 50 kilometers to go until the finish. A long descent will bring the race to the foot of the last climb of the day, the Col de Joux Plane. From the summit, then, 12 kilometers downhill will follow to the final finish line.