Tour de France 2023: the unappealable judgment of Souvenir Henry Desgrange

Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) won the seventeenth stage of the 110th Tour de France, the queen stage of this year’s edition, consisting of a 166-kilometre alpine ride from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel including 5400 meters of elevation gain. The twenty-five-year-old Hapsburg preceded the British Adam Yates (Jayco Alula) by 34″ at the finish line, located at the end of a ramp with an 18% gradient, with the Basque Pello Bilbao who won the third coin at 1’38 ahead of the yellow jersey, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), who finished fourth at 1’52”. The Scandinavian, thanks to today’s result, can celebrate the conquest of his second consecutive Tour. In the standings, in fact, he can boast the reassuring margin of 7’35” over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who went adrift today, with the latter’s teammate, the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) who kept third place in the standings, albeit very distant at 10’45” from the leader of the standings.

Today’s stage, characterized in the first phase by the fight for the polka dot jersey, initially had Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) from Abruzzo in the role of great protagonist who took full loot by passing in the lead on the summit of the first three asperities of the day the Col des Saisies, the Cormet de Roselens and the Côte de Longefoy. With the 25 points earned, the Theatine, who has risen to 88 in the standings, put a serious risk on the final victory in the climbers’ classification.

The Grande Boucle 2023 was decided on the highly anticipated Col de la Loze, the hardest, longest and highest climb of this year’s Grande Boucle which, with its 2,304 meters of altitude, awarded the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, the equivalent of Cima Coppi in the Giro d’Italia. As usual, we started with a double parallel race. In front AG2R and Jayco, not surprisingly the teams of the first two at the finish line, alternated in marking the pace; behind the Ineos Grenadiers he was trying to mend the race fearing for the position of his captain Carlos Rodriguez, which had become precarious due to the presence between the leaders of Bilbao and Simon Yates who threatened him in the rankings.

This balance, which had seen the margin between the two platoons crystallized for 20 kilometers at two and a half minutes, was upset seven from the top, as well as 13 from the finish. This was the moment in which Tadej Pogacar broke away, giving way with a crash. An authentic ordeal began for the Komenda champion who was taken care of and carried to the finish line by the faithful Spanish squire Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Noting the rival’s crisis, Vingegaard rose to the chair. Under the action of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma), the platoon of the best crumbled. The fisher king then set off alone, finding his faithful squires Tiesj Benoot and Wilco Kelderman waiting for him along the climb, astutely inserted in the day’s breakaway, ready to tow him to give him some breathing room. Only a combination of a car and a motorcycle stuck on a hairpin bend stood in the way of the Viking’s irrepressible comeback. Up front, meanwhile, Gall and Simon Yates made a vacuum, proceeding, spaced about twenty seconds apart, towards the summit of the Col de la Loze where the Austrian was the first to pass in blissful solitude, conquering the 40 points that still allow him to hope to be able to snatch Ciccone’s polka dot jersey on the Elysian Fields. The situation did not change in the following descent and on the long final ramp with the exhausted runners who arrived in no particular order at the finish line.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the eighteenth stage. The riders will cycle 185 kilometers from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse. Two fourth-category GPMs will produce a difference in height of 1,000 meters which should not, however, prevent the bunch sprint. I don’t know why I expect a soporific fraction.