Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has won stage six of the 110th Tour de France, the brutally intense 145km Pyrenean stage from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque. The Komenda champion, similar to a boxer who gets up after being knocked down and knocks out his opponent, has detached his antagonist Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) by 24″. The surprising Norwegian Tobias Johannessen (Uno X Pro Cycling Team) finished in third place with full merit at 1’22. The new general classification sees Vingegaard in the yellow jersey. The outgoing champion can boast a margin of 25″ over his Slovenian rival with the former leader, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), who dropped to third position at 1’34 from the Dane. It is unlikely that the podium in Paris will not host these three riders considering that fourth in the standings Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is already 3’14 behind the yellow jersey.

Today confirmed the trend of this year’s Grande Boucle of producing pairs of stages in photocopies. This was the case both for the first two days in the Basque country of Spain and for the following two stages in Aquitaine. The Pyrenees have confirmed that all good things come in threes. At the start, a breakaway was formed including riders of the highest lineage such as Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick Step) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers). Inexplicably, considering the absolute lack of ranking men among the fugitives, Bora Hansgrohe lined up in front of the group, not letting the attackers’ advantage expand, which never exceeded four minutes. In the meantime, Neilson Powless (EF Education Easy Post) took first place on the Col d’Aspin and thus regained the polka dot jersey of the climbers stolen yesterday by the Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen). The race changed radically halfway up the Tourmalet. While in front Van Aert skimmed off the treads, behind Vingegaard, thanks to the work of the indispensable Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma), he almost created a vacuum. To resist him only the eternal Slovenian rival. Very concentrated, the champion from Komenda stuck to the wheel of the King Fisher. The two diarchs, similar to motorcycles, outnumbered the dispersed attacking squad of the first hour. At the summit of the symbolic climb of the Tour Johannessen was in the lead ahead of the Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro (Team Movistar). At the end of the long descent of the Tourmalet, with minus 25 to go, eight were in the lead: the Jumbo duo made up of Vingegaard and Van Aert, the EF duo made up of Powless and the British James Shaw, Guerreiro, Johannessen, Kwiatkowski and Pogacar .

At this point Van Aert took matters into his own hands and, for 20 kilometres, imposed a very hard pace both on the flat and at the start of the final climb. The Fleming gave everything, indeed perhaps even a little more space that risked getting bogged down when giving way to his captain under the banner of 5,000 meters at the finish line. Vingegaard, at this point, took the lead producing a sprint that was once again resisted by only Pogacar. Tadej looked different from the one he had gone into trouble yesterday. After a couple of unrealistic attempts by the Dane, at 2,500 meters it was the Slovenian who broke the hesitation, leaving his opponent in place and going on to conquer a significant success even more for morale than for the time gap. In the short space of 24 hours the world turned upside down. Whether temporarily, or permanently, we will know on Sunday on the Puy de Dome.

Tomorrow the seventh stage will be staged, not very substantial but very didactic. We will cycle from Mont de Marsan, the adopted town of Luis Ocana, winner of the 1973 Tour half a century ago, to reach Bordeaux after 170 kilometres, one of the most iconic finish lines in the history of the yellow race. It will certainly be flown but, after the last two stages, I’d say that it can be accepted.

#Tour #France #resurrection #Lazarus