Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogaçar, the last two winners of the Tour de France and maximum favorites to repeat yellow in Paris in the edition that will begin on Saturday in Bilbao,

Vingegaard, this year, has been the Gran Camino champion, three stages, he was 3 Paris-Nice and won one stage. He was the champion of the Basque Country and prevailed in three stages. In addition, he was champion of the Criterium Dauphiné and two stages (Gamero speaks out for the controversial ‘jugadita’ of the Millionaires vs. Nacional ball collector)

(Luis Díaz changes his shirt: Liverpool will make a refund for his passage into history)

Pogacar, for the revenge

Pogacar was second last year and comes to this edition for revenge, so he has focused everything on the test.

It comes from being a champion in Jaén Inner Paradiseon the Ruta del Sol, plus three stages, Paris Nice won and three stages.

He was fourth in Milan-San Remochampion in the E3 Saxo Classic, in the Tour of Flanders, in the Amstel Gold Race and Walloon Arrow.

fell in the Amstel Gold Race and he fractured his left scaphoid and semilunar bones, but he came back and was champion of the time trial and route of Slovenia.

Hindley, first Tour

Jai Hindley it’s the team card Bora and debuts in the Tour de France, but his favorite label is because last year he won the Italy spin.

This year, Hindley was eighth in the Tour of Catalonia and four in the Criterium Dauphine. He is a complete runner, although the mountain is his ally.

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Yachts, now yes?

Whenever a competition runs Simon Yates He is a favorite, but has rarely responded.

The Briton will make his sixth presentation on the Tour. His best placement was seventh place in 2017. He won two stages in 2019.

Carapaz, will he be able?

The Ecuadorian left Ineos and ended up in the EF, beside Rigoberto Urán, who will support him this year to be the protagonist of the general.

Carapaz was 13th in the 2020 Tour and third a year later, so he has the option to fight for the title.