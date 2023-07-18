Tour de France 2023: the apotheosis of the Fisher King

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) won the sixteenth stage of the 110th Tour de France, the only time trial of this edition of the Grande Boucle, along the 22 kilometers from Passy to Combloux. The yellow jersey, with a stratospheric performance, completed the course in 32’36” at an incredible average speed of 41.227 km/h. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took the place of honor, well behind him by 1’38”, with the winner’s partner, the Flemish Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), third at 2’51”. The general classification takes shape in a decidedly more defined way in which Vingegaard can now boast a margin of 1’48” on Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) who has risen to third place in the ranking at the distance sidereal of 8’52”.

Today’s stage followed in the final part the route of the 1980 Sallanches World Championship, made unforgettable by Bernard Hinault, who was able to build his triumph right on the Cote de Domancy, the last 5,000 meters of today’s stage, by detaching GB Baronchelli at the last of the 20 planned stages . Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) took full account of this fact and concentrated all his energies on the final part of the track, valid as a second category GPM, obtaining the second time behind the winner and thus strengthening his polka dot jersey.

It was thought that today’s La fraction might tip the balance slightly in favor of one of the two diarchs. Instead, surprisingly, there was no story. Vingegaard dominated it from start to finish, inflicting on his opponent the beauty of four and a half seconds per kilometre. The Slovenian, for his part, has little to reproach himself considering the gap he inflicted on a specialist like Van Aert, given on the eve as a favorite for the day’s victory.

The seventeenth stage will take place tomorrow. The race will say goodbye to the Alps with the hardest stage ever of this edition. There will be 5400 meters of difference in altitude, spread over four very tough climbs, along the 166 kilometers from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel. At the start the runners will encounter the Col des Saisies which will then be followed by the Cormet de Roselens and the Côte de Longefoy. All this will be the prelude to the final climb, the one that will most likely seal the fate of this Tour de France. With its 2,304 meters of altitude, the Col de la Loze will be not only the hardest climb but also the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, or the highest peak, of this year. A long ascent that will measure a total of 28 kilometers with an average gradient of 6% which, however, will rise up to 24% in the final stretch. After the brow there will be six kilometers of descent to the finish, where we will learn the name of the winner of the Grande Boucle. The situation appears to have crystallized. Certainly in Pogacar to try to overturn the standings, one shot in search of the bonus will no longer be enough.