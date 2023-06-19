The Tour de France will have its first finish on the Puy de Dôme next month for the first time since 1988. The extinct volcano in the Massif Central will be climbed in the second weekend of the Tour. It will be the fourteenth time that the Tour peloton has climbed the 5.5 kilometer long climb, with an average gradient of 10.3 percent.







It was already known that the Tour will start on July 1 with a ride over 185 kilometers with start and finish in Bilbao. The second day is also cycling in the Spanish Basque Country, after which the course is set for France on day 3. Shortly before the presentation, it also leaked that this time no time trial will be held on the penultimate day, but instead a tough mountain stage in the Vosges may be decisive for the overall victory.

The Tour, which only has one time trial, ends on July 23, traditionally on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year the overall victory went to Jonas Vingegaard, the Dane of Jumbo-Visma.

Tour de France in brief

• Dates: Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 23

• Number of rides: 21 rides

• Total kilometers: 3404

• Cols: 30 cols of 2nd, 1st and out of category

• Roof of the Tour: Col de la Loze (2,304 meters)

• Rides: Eight mountain stages, eight flat(er) stages, four hilly stages and one (climbing) time trial

• Arrival uphill: 4 (Cauterets, Puy de Dôme, Grand Colombier and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc)

After the start in the Basque Country, the passage through the Pyrenees follows, including the ascent of the famous Col du Tourmalet. Via Bordeaux, one of the places where sprinters get their money's worth, the Massif Central is reached where the Puy de Dôme, normally closed to all forms of traffic but accessible by a tourist train, revives the memory of old times. The French Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor fought a heroic duel in 1964, Eddy Merckx was hit by a spectator in 1975. The Belgian kept complaints about it that may have prevented his sixth Tour victory.

In the Jura and Alps, three mountain stages precede the second rest day. Immediately after is a difficult individual time trial, followed by a mountain stage to Courchevel with 5100 altimeters including the Col de la Loze. From the top of the highest mountain of this Tour (2304 meters) it goes downhill to the finish.

The ride on the penultimate day ends after five cols in the ski area Le Markstein in the Vosges. With only 22 time trial kilometers, the climbers will have an advantage next year. “But you never know how it will go. You aim for certain scenarios, but sometimes things turn out completely differently,” said race director Christian Prudhomme.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.