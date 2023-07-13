The Spaniard Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis) won the twelfth by gap stage of the 110th Tour de France along 169 kilometers of ups and downs that carried the riders from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais. The 34-year-old Basque, already belonging to the restricted circle of those who have won a stage in all three grand tours, thus achieved his second success in the Grande Boucle after the one obtained in 2016 in Morzine. Behind the winner, with a distance of 58”, was the French Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotaEnergies) who preceded the always positive American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Movistar). The general classification remained unchanged with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) in the yellow jersey with a margin of 17″ over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and 2’40” over the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe).

Today’s leg was the last relatively demanding one before five very hard days which will be interspersed with the second rest scheduled for Monday 17 July. Despite this, there was a crackling start, at such a high pace as to prevent the formation of a breakaway. Halfway through, the green light finally came. Thus a platoon was formed made up of the following 14 runners: the French Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), Mathieu Burgaudeau, Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Belgians Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo Visma), Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) and Jasper Stuyven (Lidl Trek), Costa Rican Andrey Amador (EF Education EasyPost), Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek), Dutch Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck), Spanish Ion Izagirre, Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team), the Norwegian Tobias Halland Johannessen (UnoX Pro Cycling Team) and the American Matteo Jorgenson. The forwards quickly gained a couple of minutes on the leading group.

50 kilometers from the finish Van der Poel set off, first taking Amador with him and then, having freed himself from the American center, solo. Raymond Poulidor’s nephew, however, didn’t like the last climb of the day: the Col de la Croix Rosier, placed at minus 35 from the finish. Halfway through the ascent, the winner of Sanremo and Roubaix was taken up by Jorgenson and Pinot, followed by Martin, Benoot, Burgaudeau, Johannessen and Izagirre. It was precisely the latter, after having caught his breath for a kilometre, who set off in a peremptory way, definitively saying goodbye to his former adventure companions. They, also due to the disturbing action of Martin, the Basque’s teammate, could not find an agreement to strike up a reaction that would bring the Basque back within shooting range. Izaguirre won in the carriage, giving Cofidis the second success of the day after that of Victor Lafay in San Sebastiano.

Tomorrow, Friday 14 July, the French national holiday, the thirteenth stage will take place, a short albeit brutal stage that will bring the riders from Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to the summit of the Grand Colombier on the Jura. After 75 completely flat kilometres, you will slowly begin to climb towards the flying finish line of Hauteville-Lompnes. He will follow a short descent to Culoz where the ascent to the finish line will begin: 17.4 km at 7% average gradient. The board is ready for the umpteenth challenge between the diarchs of this Tour de France.