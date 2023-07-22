The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the twentieth stage of the 110th Tour de France, a toboggan of continuous ups and downs on the Vosges from Belfort to Le Markstein (Fellering) along 133 kilometers with no flat sections. The champion from Komenda conquered a victory with a comforting flavor at the end of a restricted sprint ahead of the Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) and the yellow jersey, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma). Tomorrow the latter will celebrate his second consecutive triumph in the Grande Boucle on the Elysian Fields. In the general standings, the fisherman maintained the considerable margin of 7’29” over his Slovenian rival with the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) third at 10’56”.

Today a fraction with romantic connotations took place. First of all for us Italians who were able to rejoice in the conquest of the polka dot jersey by Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek). The Theatine, already winner of the same prize at the 2019 Giro d’Italia, brought the trophy back to his boot 31 years after Claudio Chiappucci’s success in the 1992 Tour, the one that went down in history for the unforgettable Diablo feat in Sestriere. To seal the ranking, the Abruzzese took the lead on the first four GPMs of the day: the Ballon d’Alsace, the Col de la Croix des Moinats, the Col de Grosse Pierre and the Col de la Schlucht. At the top of this last climb, aware of the result achieved, Ciccone indulged in a probably excessive though understandable exultation. Three months ago, COVID forced him to give up the Giro d’Italia, his main goal of the season. Today’s result evens the score with bad luck right on the same Alsatian roads that four years ago gave him the yellow jersey at the top of the Planche des Belles Filles.

Once the ranking of the climbers had been defined, a decidedly moving moment took place. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ), in his last Tour de France, was attempting a solo on his home roads. On the roadside, we witnessed football cheering scenes while the native of Melisey, 30 kilometers away from Belfort, from where the race had started today, tried to dispel the saying that “no one is a prophet in his homeland”. Unfortunately for the Franche-Comté rider, Pogacar had set his sights on today’s stage. After Pinot had passed first, between two lines of delirious fans, on the summit of Petit Ballon, penultimate GPM of the day, on the last asperity, the Col du Platzerwasel, the inevitable reversal took place, son of the pace imposed by the UAE. Then, at minus 14 from the finish, Tadej took off, taking the yellow jersey with him and the surprising Gall who, before the start, had declared that he would not engage in the fight for the polka dot jersey as he aimed to win the stage. The three quickly engulfed the Pinot as they flew towards the finish. At least four the Yates twins returned to the treads, thanks exclusively to Simon (Jyco AlUla) who towed his brother Adam. The latter, in turn, put himself at the service of his captain, putting himself at the head of the group and launching the sprint. Vingegaard attempted the long sprint but the Slovenian easily overtook him at 150 meters with Gall going to take the place of honor.

Tomorrow the 110th Tour de France will close in Paris with the traditional catwalk on the Champs Elysees. The twenty-first and final stage will start from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, on the outskirts of the capital, at 4.30pm. The runners will cross the finish line for the first time after 59 kilometres. Nine laps of the street circuit will follow which will bring the total mileage of the stage to 115 before the last sprint at sunset in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe.