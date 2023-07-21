The 2023 Tour de France tackles stage 19 today, 21 July 2023, with the 172.8km stage that takes the peloton from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny. With the yellow jersey firmly in the hands of Jonas Vingegaard, the riders are preparing to face a stage that promises to be lively. The ‘peloton’ immediately faces the Côte du Bois de Lionge (1.9 km at 5.7% average gradient) which precedes a series of ups and downs until the ascent of the Côte d’Ivory (2.3 km at 6.1%). The final part of the track is slightly uphill but lends itself to a sprint finish.

The stage will be broadcast on free-to-air TV by Rai 2 from 2.45pm. Eurosport, visible for a fee with a subscription, will broadcast live from 1.00pm. Online, in streaming, on RaiPlay from 2.45pm and for a fee on Eurosport.it, Discovery+, Sky Go, NOW and DAZN from 1.00pm.

ALTITUDE AND ROUTE