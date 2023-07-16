The Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) won the fourteenth stage of the 110th Tour de France along 152 kilometers, peppered with 4,200 meters of altitude difference, from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil. The 22-year-old Andalusian made the most of the rivalry between the diarchs of the Grande Boucle, which he anticipated by five seconds on the finish line. In the end, this very spectacular stage caused a minimal change in the general classification with the Dane Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) who, thanks to the bonuses distributed on the last climb and on the finish, gained a second on his rival, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) now 10” ​​behind in the standings. The winner of the day went up to third place, now 4’43” away from the top of the standings, with the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) fourth at only one second and the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) fifth at 5′ 20″.

An already explosive fraction on paper had a decidedly troubled start with a maxi-fall at the start which caused the neutralization of the race, forcing the withdrawal of several riders involved in the tumble, including the Spaniard Antonio Pedrero (Team Movistar), the Colombian Esteban Chaves (EF Education EasyPost), the South African Louis Meintjes (Intermarché Circus Wanty), the British James Shaw (EF Education Easypost) and, above all, the French Romain Bardet (Team DSM), twelfth in the general standings. Jumbo and UAE made it clear that the space for escapes would be extremely limited. In this context of probation, Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) stood out who, passing first on two of the three first-category GPMs, the Col de Coue and the Col de Feu, made up for it in the classification for the polka dot jersey, climbing to second position with 42 points behind the American Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost) in the lead at an altitude of 54. The Abruzzese then tried to go and conquer the Col de la Ramaz as well, the summit of which was located 50 kilometers from the finish. The hour of air, however, had ended with the Jumbo Visma which lined up in the lead, taking command of operations. On this asperity, however, it was not the ascent but the descent that made the selection, thanks to the rhythm set by the yellow-black train, in particular by the Belgian Wout Van Aert.

At minus 25 from the finish, the last roughness of the day began: the Col de Joux Plane. At the start of the climb, there was a reversal of roles with the Polish Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) who took the lead to mark the pace. After a moment of bewilderment, the Vesponi regained control with the inexhaustible Van Aert who then gave way to the American Sepp Kuss. The change to command of Adam Yates, four kilometers from the GPM, marked the beginning of hostilities. Pogacar started but Vingegaard didn’t collapse, remaining behind by a few seconds for two kilometers before returning. The Slovenian, at this point, implemented an impromptu substitute, which allowed the rapprochement of Rodriguez, originally detached by two minutes. Pogacar attempted a new sprint 500 meters from the GPM but was hindered by the organisation’s motorbikes. Vingegaard knew how to take advantage of this incident and went to get the bonus at the summit, thus gaining three precious seconds on his rival. A new phase of control between the diarchs allowed the return of Rodriguez and Yates with the Spaniard shooting straight towards the finish line. Pogacar tried in vain to close the gap but in the end he had to settle for the place of honor with the consequent recovery on his rival of two of the three seconds lost on the summit of the Col de Joux Plane.

Tomorrow hostilities will continue in the fifteenth stage from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometers long which will not allow any respite. After a not too demanding start, the runners will face the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin, first category GPM, after 75 kilometres. This first ascent will be followed in rapid succession by the Col de la Croix Fry and the Col de Aravis. The affordable Cote de Amerands will be the prelude to the climb that will lead to the finish. It will be another day of sabers, which will not necessarily lead to tangible results.

#Tour #France #silent #roar