Preview 15th stageThe rest day is in sight. The sprinters can’t wait, but there’s still a lot of climbing to do before that happens. The fifteenth stage in the Tour de France finishes uphill and can cause significant differences in the standings just before Monday off.



Sports editorial



Jul 16 2023

The stage from Les Gets to Saint-Gervais is not as tough as Saturday’s stage, but the good news for non-climbers ends there. With the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin and Col de la Croix Fry, two first category climbs are on the menu halfway through the stage. After the Col de la Croix Fry, the third category Col des Aravis awaits almost immediately. Then it’s time to wait for the final climb. Or rather: final climbs. The Côte des Amerands actually forms the heavy warm-up with gradients of up to 17 percent before the Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Le Bettex, which follows after a one kilometer descent.

Profile of stage 15 ©ASO



UK winners

The climb to Le Bettex was part of the Dauphiné in both 2015 and 2018. In 2015, the run-up to the final climb was almost the same as today. Chris Froome then took the win. As is known, the British four-time winner of the French round is not there this year and recently even received a scolding from his team boss. In 2018, Adam Yates took the win. He is there, although he mainly drives in the service of Tadej Pogacar. Can he perhaps go for his own chances on familiar territory today and take a shot at third place in the standings? His gap to Oscar Rodríguez, the winner of the thirteenth stage, is only 37 counts. Will a leading group get the space today or can Jumbo-Visma and Team UAE Emirates not resist checking things again? Attention: the stage only finishes today between 6.00 pm and 6.36 pm, so a late arrival.

Profile stage 15 ©ASO



The 15th stage Tour de France 2023 in short:

• Ride type: mountain ride

• Distance: 179 kilometers

• Start: 1.20 pm in Les Gets

• Finish: between 6.00 pm and 6.36 pm See also Electric cars | Tesla exceeded expectations with its record result

Tour de France

• View the stage schedule, the results and all rankings here

• Watch all our videos from the Tour de France here

Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France dossier.

Cycling calendar 2023

On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Norwegian court reviews Breivik's request for release from prison





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our cycling podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View all our cycling videos here