Jasper Philipsen wins the seventh stage of the Tour de France in the sprint, starting from Mont de Marsan and finishing in Bordeaux of 170 km. The Belgian from Alpecin-Deceunick, his third success in this Grande Boucle, prevails ahead of the British Mark Cavendish (Astana) and the Eritrean Biniam Girmay (Intermarché). The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) retains the yellow jersey of leader of the general classification with a 25″ advantage over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE team Emirates). Tomorrow the eighth stage, the Libourne-Limoges of 201 km.