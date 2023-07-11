Tour de France 2023: Pello fills up in honor of Gino

The Spanish Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) won the tenth stage of the 110th Tour de France, a race entirely in Auvergne along the 168 kilometers of continuous ups and downs from Vulcania to Issoire. The Basque rider, who with his inclusion in today’s break has also climbed up to fifth place in the general standings at 4’34 from the yellow jersey, preceded the German Georg Zimmerman (Intermarchè Circus Wanty) and the Australian Ben O’Connor in the sprint (AG2R Citroen). The general classification remained unchanged in the top three positions with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) keeping the yellow jersey with a 17″ gap over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). Third place is confirmed by the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2022, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), at 2’40”.

Today’s stage was characterized by a series of burst attempts which meant that only 20 kilometers from the finish, when Alpecin Deceuninck gave up the chase, did the situation become clearer. Survivors of an original group of 14, six arrived to compete for success in the sprint: Bilbao, the Colombian Esteban Chaves (EF Education Easy Post), O’Connor, the Latvian Krists Neilands (Israel Premiertech), the Spaniard Antonio Pedrero (Team Movistar) and Zimmerman. O’Connor started under the red triangle chased by the German. Zimmerman, in turn, was engulfed by Bilbao who crossed the finish line with his gaze turned to the sky, an evident dedication to his companion Gino Mader, who tragically died on 16 June last in the Albula descent during the Tour of Switzerland.

The eleventh stage is scheduled for tomorrow. We will start from Clermont-Ferrand, the capital of Auvergne and headquarters of the Michelin factory, to arrive after 180 kilometers without difficulty in Moulins. This will be one of the last chances for the sprinters to fight for the win of the day.