Tour de France 2023: Pedersen wins, Cavendish abandons

Danish Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek) won stage eight of the 110th Tour de France, from Libourne to Limoges over 201 kilometres. The world champion of Harrogate 2019, already winner two months ago of the stage of the Giro d’Italia which ended in Naples, preceded the Belgians Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) at the end of a very long sprint on a slightly uphill straight. The general classification remained unchanged with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) in the yellow jersey. The Dane can boast a margin of 25″ over his rival, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), with the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2022, the Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe), third at 1’34”.

Today was characterized by two episodes: the long breakaway of three riders Anthony Delaplace (Arkea Samsic), Tim Declerq (Soudal Quick Step) and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnegies) and the abandonment of the British Mark Cavendish. The trio went on the attack after around twenty kilometres, reaching a lead of four minutes at the end of the first hour of racing in which a frenetic average of 51.2 km/h was recorded. The tread margin stabilized at this point with the situation crystallizing for 80 kilometres. Things were stirred by the fourth category GPM of the Côte de Champs Romain in the vicinity of which the group produced a violent acceleration that eroded a minute. At minus 65 from the finish line, what no one would have ever wanted to happen took place. In a low speed phase in the rear of the platoon a domino effect was generated. To report the worst was Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan). The Isle of Man champion immediately touched his left shoulder. After a few minutes, acknowledging the impossibility of continuing, he sadly got into the car saying goodbye for the last time to the Tour de France and the dream of the absolute record for stage victories.

Meanwhile, mainly under the action of Lidl, the advantage of the trio in command continued to shrink slowly but inexorably. At minus 25 from the finish, the margin had dropped to 1’40”. When there were 15 kilometers to go, near the last GPM, the Côte de Masmont, Turgis set off alone. He was filmed at minus nine. The now customary phase of tussle with the teams of ranking men followed, he eager to bring the captains safely to neutralization, who elbowed with the trains of those concentrated on the imminent sprint. Surprisingly, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) decided not to compete in the sprint, giving up the dream of winning in the city where his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, was born. The Dutch champion, therefore, put himself at the service of Philipsen, in search of personal poker. However, the Flemish could do nothing against Pedersen’s peremptory sprint who, despite starting very wide, held out until the end, thus winning his second career victory in the Tour de France.

Tomorrow the eagerly awaited ninth stage will take place from Saint Leonard de Noblat to Puy de Dôme, the symbolic peak of the Massif Central from which the Tour had been missing for 35 years. There will be 3,500 meters of difference in altitude scattered along the 183 kilometers of the race. In the lands that were the scene of the ferocious clashes between Caesar and Vercingetorix, there will most likely be the classic double race with a small group of fugitives who will try to snatch victory from the big names who, instead, will wait for the final climb to play heavy seconds in the economy of the final classification of the race.