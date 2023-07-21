Tour de France 2023: Mohoric denies Asgreen an encore

Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) won the nineteenth stage of the 110th Tour de France, a walk of slight ups and downs that brought the riders from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny via 173 kilometres. The winner of the Milan-Sanremo 2022 preceded the photo finish ithe Danish Kasper Asgreen (Soudal QuickStep), conqueror of yesterday’s hamlet. In third place, four seconds behind, was the Australian Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen). The general classification has remained unchanged with the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) who kept the yellow jersey with an advantage of 7’35” over the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who precedes his teammate, the British Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), third at 10’45”.

Today we witnessed an impromptu classic, completely detached from the context of the Grande Boucle. It took an hour and a half at 50 kmh for a breakaway of 29 riders to take shape in which, in addition to the trio who fought for the final success, there were leading cyclists such as the Belgian Tiesj Benoot and the French Cristophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma), the Italian Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), the English Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), the other blue Alberto Bettiol (EF Education EasyPost), the two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal QuickStep), the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel (NED) with his teammate, as well as green jersey, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and the Danish Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek). The group of men in the standings left the green light to escape.

The fate of the stage was decided on the Cotè d’Ivory, a GPM of the fourth category, the last asperity of the track at minus 30 from the finish. It was Asgreen who broke the delay, taking Mohoric and O’Connor with him. The trio went over the hill with a 20” advantage managing to resist the return attempt of the blue duo Bettiol-Trentin who staged, without success, an impromptu Trofeo Baracchi. Despite a small peloton of nine very high-profile riders regrouping behind the pacesetters, the trio managed to build a safety margin to fight for the win of the day. O’Connor, knowing he was beaten, started very long only to be engulfed by Asgreen at 250 metres. When it seemed that the Dane’s encore was done, Mohoric came out and, with a well-aimed backstroke, prevailed by a few millimetres.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the twentieth stage. Originally designed to be decisive in the event of continuing uncertainty, the hamlet in the Vosges mountains, in the land of Alsace, will be as short as it is intense: only 133 kilometers from Belfort at Le Markstein (Fellering). Immediately at the start he will meet the Ballon d’Alsace, scene of Eddy Merckx’s first victory in the Tour way back in 1969. It will then be the turn of the Col de la Croix des Moinats (5.2 km at 7%) followed by the Col de Grosse Pierre and the Col de la Schlucht. Dulcis in fundo, the riders will face the two first category GPMs, the Petit Ballon and the Col du Platzerwasel. On these two ascents Giulio Ciccone (Lidl Trek) will play for the polka dot jersey of the climbers’ classification. From the last peak to the finish there will be eight kilometers of very light descent.